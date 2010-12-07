Change at CNN: Harris out, Roberts moving

More change is coming to CNN, with dayside anchor Tony Harris exiting the news net, according to TVNewser.

John Roberts, CBS’ former chief White House correspondent, is expected to move to Atlanta and become a national correspondent, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. CNN confirms that talks are ongoing. Page Six first reported that transition was underway on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Roberts’ move from NYC to Atlanta would likely be very appreciated by his fiancé and soon-to-be mother of twins, Kyra Roberts, an Atlanta-based CNN anchor. T.J. Holmes is expected to take Roberts’ place on CNN’s morning news show, American Morning, co-anchoring alongside Kiran Chetry.

Change should be the word of the day at CNN with new management now in place. Next up for scrutiny and judgment: Piers Morgan, who takes over Larry King’s slot in January. King’s departure is coming up fast, with his last show scheduled to air next week, Thursday, Dec. 16.