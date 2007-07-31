Chairman Potter and the Chamber Of Commerce

Is FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, whose likeness to Harry Potter has been a running joke in D.C., getting ready to make a run for office in his home state of North Carolina?

He has deflected questions about his future political plans, saying he likes the job he has now, but according to an FCC release, he will travel to Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 2, to speak to the Chamber of Commerce there as part of its distinguished speakers’ series.

Don’t know if there is rubber chicken on the menu, but that is certainly a prime venue for anybody who wants to raise his profile or impress folks with bucks and clout in the state, not that Martin’s profile isn’t pretty high already.

He could be talking about competitiveness and broadband rollouts rather than attracting potential donors, of course, though the two are not mutually exclusive. I am told FCC Chairman Michael Powell was also a featured speaker at the chamber a few years back, and he hasn’t hit the campaign trail…yet.