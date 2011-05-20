CBS Schedule Draws Buy Rating from Analyst

CBS’ fall schedule appealed to the Wall Street demographic as one securities analyst gave a thumbs up to the Tiffany network’s new crop of shows.

Anthony DiClemente of Barclays Capital noted that one CBS pilot-Two Broke Girls-got the highest test scores the network had ever seen and that its other programs “looked impressive in the trailers and should add to what we believe is already the strongest primetime lineup on TV.” DiClemente has a neutral rating on CBS’ stock.

Meanwhile, some buyers are asking questions about whether NBC’s series The Playboy Club will be appropriate for their clients. A couple of years ago, clients had reservations about Swingers, another period drama set in Chicago. Swingers didn’t make it to season two. (During NBC’s upfront presentation, NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said The Playboy Club was tamer than Jersey Shore.)

The Parent Television Council also expressed concerns about The Playboy Club because of reports its actors had been required to sign a nudity clause in their contracts order to work on the show.