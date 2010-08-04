CBS Offers Glimpse at O&O Web Prototype

Coinciding with its earnings report yesterday, CBS has unveiled a beta version of its new web prototype in markets where it has both TV and radio.

CBSNewYork.com features content from WCBS TV, along with radio outlets 1010 WINS, The Fan and WCBS 880 Radio. The site offers news, traffic and weather, along with a Best of New York page offering lifestyle content.

NBC Local Media, for one, has had considerable success in relaunching its owned station sites as a mix of news and lifestyle content, with a template such as NBCNewYork.com.

CBSNewYork.com is the first of the CBS-owned stations to introduce the web prototype, with a total of three to five debuting this year. CBS Local Digital Media President Ezra Kucharz is spearheading the project; here’s what he said about it back in June.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity for us to go out and make these into really big local information sites,” Kucharz said at the time. “When you come down to it, it’s about creating local hubs for information in these local markets.”