Casey Anthony Aftermath: Let the Real Deliberations Begin

Hey Oprah, want to pump up that little network of yours? Hey Piers, ready to land that huge get that will cement your position with the big boys (and girls) in America? Hey Katie, how about a splash for your ABC debut?

Clearly the first Casey Anthony interview – whether from a jailhouse or from anywhere else depending on her sentencing – is the biggest of the gets right now. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only one. A chat with her parents – who issued a pretty terse statement Tuesday following their daughter’s outcome – also would bring an eyeball or three.

Even the jurors have become legitimate gets after they as a whole declined to speak to reporters after the verdict was announced Tuesday. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be coming to a TV set near you soon.

The judge who presided over the case is barring the juror’s names from being released at this time, including to the media. But a source on the ground in Orlando said that with all the bookers and agents there in Florida, it was likely their identities would be uncovered.

And while the news networks might not know much about the jurors, the jurors each have a packet from every media outlet summarizing each network, should they decide to come forward and talk, according to the same source.

“We absolutely will pursue bookings with the jurors,” said a spokesperson for HLN, which has devoted near 24-hour coverage to the trial.

Other networks reached for comment about interview deals with the jurors declined to comment on bookings, but one network source said “I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t want to talk to them.”

It may be that the jurors have just decided not to talk for free. Checkbook journalism has made headlines lately, especially in the highly competitive morning news show bookings game. Most recently, ABC paid to license photos sent by disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner to Meagan Broussard before running an exclusive interview with Broussard on Good Morning America.

The jury may have been sequestered for the duration of the six-week trial, but if they’ve been paying attention to the news game, or been advised by anyone who has, they certainly know that when it comes to exclusive interviews – especially of the salacious variety — talk is anything but cheap.