Cartoon Network Rocks Out at Upfront

Media buyers and journalists can be a prickly bunch, especially in the early morning. So at its upfront presentation, Turner’s Cartoon Network knew coffee alone wouldn’t cut it. (Click here for complete upfront coverage.)

Rocker Andrew W.K., who hosts Destroy, Build, Destroy on the channel, interrupted breakfast by pulling out a megaphone and encouraging the gathered masses to enter the theater.

Dressed in his trademark white pants and t-shirt, the musician began by threatening to destroy the venue, Frederick P Rose Hall of Jazz in Time Warner Center, going so far as to pull out an explosives plunger typically used to demolish buildings. Luckily Cartoon’s ad sales chief John O’Hara stepped in to save the day… and the building.

It wasn’t the only stunt Cartoon pulled at the event. The hosts of Dude, What Would Happen? pulled a “random” person from the crowd and sent him to the ceiling by tying helium balloons to a chair he was sitting in.

And the upfront closed with Andrew W.K. returning to the stage with his band, jamming in front of the suited crowd. W.K. was joined by the stars of Dude and people dressed in costume as many of the network’s animated characters, as well as what appeared to be random college mascots (The Fordham University Ram was definitely rocking out).

While the event definitely woke up the crowd, there weren’t many members of Cartoon’s target demographic actually in the audience. One such member was however, and he blogged about it.

Jared Sternberg, the 10-year-old son of TV analyst Steve Sternberg, wrote about his experience at the event (with a little help from his father, based upon some of the language used–check out the complete post here). Jared had many positive things to day about the shows Cartoon previewed, but was still left wanting more, especially with the network’s push for more sports programming.

“I’m really wondering if Slamball is coming back. I loved that show, but they didn’t mention it,” he wrote.

For what its worth Jared, I agree. Every sport is better with trampolines.