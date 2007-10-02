Carpoolers: ABC

"But the trouble with Carpoolers goes way beyond a few strained performances or an ill-chosen corporate style. The show is so painfully witless and dull, your daily commute may begin to seem entertaining in comparison."(USA Today) "The show, which begins tonight on ABC, deploys a single camera, a format that seeks to elevate sitcoms to the sensibility of film. (“Malcolm in the Middle,” for example, used it too.) But here it feels self-aggrandizing. “Carpoolers” cannot maintain the cool distance that its visual style implies. It doesn’t circle above the zeitgeist, it barrels right through it." (NY Times) "Carpoolers" opens funny — four guys on their way to work, singing along with Air Supply — but it’s downhill from there, and the slide, though quick and permanent, isn’t even dramatic enough to be interesting." (LA Times) "There’s something curiously endearing about this utterly feckless and clueless overgrown kid, and to Miller’s credit, he brings out Marmaduke’s well-hidden virtues so that even the hardest-working viewers — construction workers, biohazard cleaner-uppers, TV critics — are unlikely to despise him. "Carpoolers" has that sort of borderline likability, too; it’s nothing to vilify, but not really TiVo-worthy either." (Washington Post) "The concept for "Carpoolers" is inherently limited because, well, there’s little that’s actually funny about guys who ride to work together in the same car." (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) “Carpoolers” is destined for the breakdown lane." (Boston Herald) "Sitcom feels like it was developed by committee and a research staff. One man is strong, dim and a bit sexy; one is hen-pecked; another is vacant and the fourth is bland. Faith Ford, of course, is bubbly. TJ Miller, who plays the dim-wit son Marmaduke, displays some sharp comic timing in the two episodes supplied, but it seems unlikely his character will be used for much more than a punching bag." (Variety) "As a series, "Carpoolers" is the equivalent of a breakdown in the HOV lane. At the same time, it is a textbook example of how hard it is to capture the social zeitgeist when there is nearly a year between the first pitch and the premiere episode." (Hollywood Reporter) "Carpoolers" is like a flimsy "Saturday Night Live" skit pounded home and running on beyond endurance." (Newsday) "The absurdist nature of the story shows promise, but the promise is never realized. Instead, Carpoolers is pleasant and occasionally amusing but likely to get passed by." (Columbus Dispatch)

