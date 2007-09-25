"Let’s be clear here: "Cane" is not a bad show, and it’s sporadically a good one. Merely, great expectations have not been met." (Newsday) "Cane, set in the sugar fields of Palm Beach County, is designed with the hope it can be the next Dallas, which anchored the network for more than a decade. If Cane doesn’t attain this goal, it won’t be for lack of network support or funds." (South Florida Sun-Sentinel) "CBS’s “Cane” has sex, rum and salsa and still manages to be plodding…. “Cane” is deadly earnest, making it kind of funny despite itself…..Clashing clans are a device that dates back to the days of “Dallas” and “Dynasty.” The main distinction is that the Duques are Hispanic, first- and second-generation Cubans who speak snatches of Spanish to one another, words that are dutifully translated in subtitles. Unfortunately, there are no J. R.’s in sight on “Cane,”



“Cane” could use less sugar and more spice. (New York Times) "Cane" is in most respects a class act, albeit one whose energy so far derives largely from a real star turn by Jimmy Smits.

Smits plays Alex Vega, the not-quite-adopted "son" of Pancho Duque (Hector Elizondo), a South Florida sugar-and-rum magnate….

Frank sees the future in rum, while Alex looks toward an emerging market in sugar-based ethanol — you weren’t expecting ethanol, were you? And so there is a little bit of Cain and Abel in it as well: the father favoring one son’s fruits of the fields over the other’s spirits in the bottle." (LA Times) "Tonight is the premiere of a very good, new serial family drama, "Cane," which has been called everything from a modern-day "Dynasty" or "Dallas" to a Cuban-American "TheSopranos." Let me be the first to disagree. "Cane" is much less. And much more." (NY Post) "With "The Unit" as a lead-in, this series created by Cynthia Cidre ("The Mambo Kings") seemingly has an opportunity to get noticed, with the necessary disclaimer that such serialized fare has proven extremely fragile — especially on a network so strongly associated with procedurals that it might be extra difficult to raise "Cane." (Variety) "At times it has the pacing of a telenovela - which wouldn’t be so awful if it were on five nights a week. For a one-hour show (presented Tuesday night with limited commercial interruptions), the endless shots of couples stepping to a Latin beat are better suited for “Dancing with the Stars.” There’s not enough sugar in “Cane” to keep you coming back." (Boston Herald) "One of TV’s all-too-frequent attempts to pass off a moldy idea as a fresh new concept, Cane takes your standard-issue family-dynasty soap and tries to give it a Cuban spin —Dallas by way of Little Havana. Latinos of all stripes are absurdly underserved by network TV, but surely they deserve a more potent cocktail than Cane." (USA Today)

