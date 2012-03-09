Can ABC TCB After Kraft KOs ‘GCB'?

When a network even thinks about airing a series and naming it Good Christian Bitches, it’s got to expect trouble.

And when a big marketer like Kraft decides that commercials for its Philadelphia cream cheese shouldn’t air during what ABC now calls GCB, it is easy to jump to the conclusion that pressure from religious and family groups is responsible.

Well, not so fast.

According to a statement from Kraft, “although we received a few consumer complaints, this decision was not linked in any way to the content of this particular show.”

The company explained that it made a multi-show buy on ABC, and that buy included some spots on GCB. Why?

“It’s customary to advertise on premiere episodes due to their large viewership,” it said. After that, “the brand has decided to redirect advertising to other programs with an established audience.”

How did the move by Kraft affect ABC? The network didn’t comment, so it’s hard to tell if it’s getting stuck with unsold commercial inventory in GCB. Or extra bagels, for that matter.