California Screamin'

There’s a funny YouTube clip making the rounds of the KXTV Sacramento morning crew getting the daylights scared out of them by some ghoulish Halloween pranksters on the set.

As luck would have it, the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto DMA will be profiled in our new issue on Monday. Hopefully general manager Russell Postell was able to collar those bogey men and women and get ‘em with a silver bullet/burn them at the stake/toss them into a dungeon.

Thanks to Young Mr. Weprin for digging up the clip.