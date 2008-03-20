Cable Companies Try Hyper-Local

Interesting story in the Wall Street Journal today about cable taking a page from broadcast in getting more local in their content (Here’s the free link from AOL.) The reporter mentions Verizon FiOS and Comcast "developing [their] own original, hyper-local, human-interest TV programming."

FiOS offers the local program Push-Pause, which is produced by video pioneer Michael Rosenblum. The Rosenblum Associates president sends five videographers out each day with laptops and handheld cameras to find compelling stories in the neighborhoods, such as a blind mechanic who skydives.

Comcast, meanwhile, has formed a "Get Local" team of six staffers who focus on producing street-level content.