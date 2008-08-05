Cable Cable Cable

Know about TV One? It’s the Atlanta based entertainment and lifestyle network targeting African American adults. And TV One has named MICHELLE RICE Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Marketing. She has been with them since January 04 as VP of Distribution Strategy and Operations. A Temple grad with a masters from University of Southern California, Michelle has worked at iNDemand New York as well as NBC Cable Networks. She began her cable career through the Walter Kaitz Fellowship program at BET and is a grad of WICT’s prestigious Betsy Magness Program as well as being heavily involved in trade organizations. Congrats!

St. Paul based Internet Broadcasting has named former Brightcove exec Libby Freligh VP of Product Marketing. Libby will report to JEFF KIMBALL, COO. She’s a whiz at managing new products and has quite the impressive background, including spending the last year in London helping to develop the EMEA market. Cool. Great News.





KEITH TILL is the new VP of Direct Response for ReelzChannel. He’ll report to AMY JO WAYNE, Sr. VP Ad Sales and office in NYC. Keith comes over from Scripps Networks where he handled DR for their net brands including HGTV, HGHD and DIY. He’ also been an AE for DR at The Weather Channel.

