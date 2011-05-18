Bye, Bye Miss American Spectrum Pie

To the accompaniment of Queen-like guitar riffs, Mobile Future (major cell phone companies are members) has posted a YouTube video warning that without more spectrum, there could be wireless service rationing and the dreaded innovation “chill.” The video calls on policymakers to take steps now to free up more mobile spectrum (or “invisible magic” as the video dubs it) so that folks who like their iPad and iPhone apps and cordless laptops won’t sufffer.

It likens spectrum to a freshly baked pie now being eyed by hundreds of millions of pie lovers “grasping” for more.

The video comes as Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) continues to push policymakers to give the FCC the power to pay broadcasters to give up spectrum for wireless broadband.