Buy Me Some Peanuts and Johnny Cakes

Padres catcher Mike Piazza was supposed to be the star of the show last night upon his return to Shea Stadium, where he excelled for the Mets for 7 ½ seasons. But Mike was usurped by another outsized Italian whose sexual orientation too has been the topic of heated discussions.

When the camera panned the crowd of 46,000 in between innings, it settled on none other than Joseph R. Gannascoli, better known as Vito Spatafore on The Sopranos. The crowd erupted in cheers as Gannascoli waved, many serenading the actor with the name of his on-screen lover, Johnny Cakes.

By Michael Malone