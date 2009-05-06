Busy Night in Jackson
The stations in the #90 DMA had their hands full last night. Not only was it Election Day, featuring Jackson’s mayor’s race and a wide range of City Council positions being contested, but the market had some extreme weather as well in the form of thunder, hail, cats, and even a few dogs.
WJTV came up with a long list of hail comparisons today on Twitter:
Dime size hail in Ridgeland, Pea size hail in Flowood, Pea size hail in Fondren, golf ball size hail in Byram
A previous Tweet reported “nickel-sized hail.”
In the midst of the election coverage, Mayor Frank E. Melton was found unconscious in his home and was rushed to the hospital.
WLBT.com calls it a “major cardiac event.” Despite rumors to the contrary, Mayor Melton (pictured) is alive. [UPDATE: Mayor Melton passed away early this morning.]
The breaking news has kept stations hustling. “Now it’s more than just how many cut-ins can we do,” says WJTV’s VP/GM Bob Romine. “It’s how do we get the information out on Twitter and Facebook, what kind of email blast are we doing, how are we using text messaging.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.