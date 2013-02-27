This Busch Is for You

I ran into Nexstar co-COO Tim Busch at the Golden Mike awards Monday. It was his 50th birthday and, as our new cover story on “13 to Watch in ‘13″ details, he’s got a busy year ahead of him.

Nexstar is one of the more active acquirers of TV stations these days, and Busch–with oversight of its stations east of the Mississippi–has his hands full. Busch also oversees all core revenue for the broadcast company, has constructed the company’s online four-week training program, and deals with the vendor contracts and union negotiations.

The former CBS affiliates board chairman, Busch sits on the NY State Broadcasters board, and was recently named to the advisory committee for the New York Federal Reserve board.

As he puts it, CEO Perry Sook catches the fish, before Busch and co-COO Brian Jones “clean ‘em up and serve ‘em.”