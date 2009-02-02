Budweiser and the competition
We just saw a spot for Heineken, which means one of two things: Either Anheuser-Busch didn’t buy category exclusivity or Heineken bought a sneaky local spot. We’re guessing its the latter because the ad was followed by a spot for History Channel’s Ax Men.
Speaking of competitors - surprising to see so many Coke and Pepsi spots in the same event, no?
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.