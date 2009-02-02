Trending

Budweiser and the competition

We just saw a spot for Heineken, which means one of two things: Either Anheuser-Busch didn’t buy category exclusivity or Heineken bought a sneaky local spot. We’re guessing its the latter because the ad was followed by a spot for History Channel’s Ax Men.

Speaking of competitors - surprising to see so many Coke and Pepsi spots in the same event, no?