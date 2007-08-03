Browne: Ethics Training for Telemundo

Here’s Telemundo boss Don Browne’s statement on the Salinas suspension at KVEA:

We have completed a three-week investigation, led by Telemundo executives with involvement of parent company NBC Universal. To assist us in determining whether or not our news policy guidelines were violated at KVEA, we consulted with faculty members from the Poynter Institute, a highly regarded institution that supports excellence in journalism.

We have determined that, while the content and accuracy of KVEA’s newscasts were not compromised, our news policy standards with respect to conflict of interest were clearly violated.

In response to these violations, we have instituted disciplinary action affecting several employees. These actions include formal reprimands, job reassignments, and unpaid suspensions.

Moving forward, we are re-emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to our existing news policies and guidelines and will engage a well-respected journalistic organization to conduct mandatory training sessions at KVEA.

It has been a difficult time for all involved in this process, but the result will be a stronger news organization that leaves no doubt about our commitment to journalistic integrity.