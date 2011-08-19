Bret Michaels Rocks the Weather

Rocker-turned-reality star Bret Michaels’ next career could be weatherman. The bandana-wearing Michaels has become the latest “Weather Warrior” to submit his encounters with extreme weather to The Weather Channel’s iWitness Weather campaign, which urges people to submit firsthand weather reports for the chance to be featured on the network. His video diary captures his tour bus in a thunderstorm and a plane ride over flood-engulfed homes in the Midwest. To see if Michaels has what it takes to trade his guitar for a barometer, watch the video of his footage below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0R1CUcREdU[/embed]