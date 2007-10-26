Breathing Easier in LA

L.A. station managers gave high marks to their newsrooms for their coverage of the wildfires. KNBC’s Bob Long credited his reporters for consistently “finding the microcosm of the larger event” in their stories, such when Vikki Vargas did a standup from a neighborhood that backed up to a ravine full of raging—and approaching–flames. “We have nowhere to go,” KNBC’s Vikki Vargas told viewers, many who’d been evacuated and felt exactly the same way.

Long also said the station folk worked well with the network faces who poured in to Southern Cal for their national reports. “Local viewers were not shortchanged by network interest,” he said. “That has happened in the past.”

While reporters will be happy to unwind with family this weekend, managers say their charges live for such stories. “Reporters just want to work,” says KTLA V.P./G.M. Vinnie Malcolm. “They thrive on this.”