Bravo’s 'Top Chef' Tour Takes Shape
By B&C Staff
B&C has been all over Bravo’s Top Chef tour. Since breaking the story in May, we have taken a video tour of the truck and spoken to former “cheftestants” (ugh) about what they will be doing as the tour moves forward.
Well, Bravo has announced the tour dates, so all you Top Chef fanatics take note: the tour could be coming to your city soon.
Boston, MA July 1
Philadelphia, PA July 4
Pittsburgh, PA July 9
Columbus, OH July 12
St. Louis, MO July 16
Denver, CO July 19
Phoenix, AZ July 26
San Diego, CA July 30
San Francisco, CA August 2, 3
Los Angeles, CA August 8
Des Moines, IA August 16
Detroit, MI August 23
Madison, WI August 27
Chicago, IL September 3, 4
Raleigh, NC September 13
Tampa, FL September 20
Orlando, FL September 24
Atlanta, GA September 27
New York, NY TBD
That’s right, New York is TBD. Whatever.
So what can fans and affiliates expect? Well, in each city the cheftestants will perform four live interactive shows, three for fans and one for Bravo’s cable affiliates.
Also on board the truck will be cooking demos, tastings, show secrets and cooking tips.
Affiliates will also get a private meet and greet with the chefs, taggable spots promoting the tour as well as logo and product placement inside the truck.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.