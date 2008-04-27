Bravo, Oxygen, Bay News 9 and WICT

Adding Senior to her title of Vice President of Sales for Bravo as well as adding to Oxygen to the list of responsibilities is SUSAN MAIFA. The Queens College grad has been handling Bravo sales as VP since ’07 and is already hard at work with her new role. Susan’s a whiz at the sales end of things, having been Senior VP of Ad Sales at CourtTV and working her way up the sales ladder at Comedy Central. She’s also been at Food Network and Travel Channel. Great to hear of your promotion!

What a smart guy he is…TONY DOLAN is taking a job in St. Petersburg, FL. He’s going to work for Brighthouse Net’s Bay News 9 in the white sand locale. Tony’s spent the last 15 years in Atlanta at CNN, where he was Vice President of Sales and Affiliate Relations. He’s also been Vice President and Sales Manager for Carolco Television, Vice President/Midwest Sales for Orbis Communications, as well as Director of Broadcast/Station Manager at WISN-TV in Milwaukee. You enjoy that new slot and don’t forget the sunscreen, Tony!

This in the know will tell you WICT is Women in Cable Telecommunications. And those really in the know will tell you LAURIE ROOT has been promoted to Vice President of Education and Program Development at WICT, the DC area based organization. She gets to be in charge of Cable Boot Camp…how fun! Before she came to the organization, Laurie was VP of Education for the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties. She’s also worked for The William C. Pflaum Co and Munhwa Broadcasting Co in Seoul, South Korea.

