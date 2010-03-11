Bravo Brings the "Bravolebrities"

As Bravo moves toward programming originals five nights a week, including scripted fare, the NBC Universal-owned channel brought out its big guns to impress the jaded media buying crowd with the upfront season’s most opulent presentation yet.

The channel wrangled 65 stars of its shows, or “Bravolebrities,” to add some wattage and mingle with the young-skewing crowd (or “Affluencers,” in Bravospeak) in different themed areas.

Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger and her crew dished out advice on love on some couches in the Pop room, while Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo programming exec Andy Cohen interviewed guests nearby on a replica of his set.

The Beauty room featured a full-service hair salon, manned by former contestants from the series Shear Genius, while in the nearby Fashion room, racks and racks of clothes were on hand to try on-that is, as long as you had the body type to pull off certain low-digit dress sizes.

For those who prefer not to get their haircuts and love tips in such a public forum, there was the Food room, featuring culinary selections from former Top Chef contestants.