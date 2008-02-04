Boston Still Loves Watching Brady Bunch

A few weeks back, WFXT Boston VP/GM Gregg Kelley made a Plaxiconian prediction that the Fox station would surpass the 53 rating/78 share it posted during the Super Bowl in 2005 (the Pats of course topped the Eagles in that one) in this year’s big game.

Well, the numbers are in, and sure enough, WFXT nailed a 55.6 household rating/81 share.

It’s interesting to note that, from 9:45 to 10, when it was dawning on the whole of New England that the Tom Brady Bunch (Bundchen?) might actually be mortal, the ratings spiked to 62.5/86.

Down New York way, where many people live sports but don’t necessarily breathe them as well, WNYW posted a 44.9 rating/67 share.

Not surprisingly, New York took the post-game crown, its 27.1 rating/41 share at 10:30 well above Boston’s 14.6/27 share.