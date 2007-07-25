Borrowing Woes for New Vision?

A trusted source doubts the New Vision-Montecito deal for KOIN Portland and KHON Honolulu, among others, will go through, thanks to the suddenly sketchy state of the economy (subprime woes, protracted housing slump, and ensuing market nosedive yesterday).

"Cheap debt is hard to get," they say, "and that could hurt a highly leveraged deal like Montecito."

Stay tuned…