Boca Raton connection?

I wonder if KEVIN BROCKMAN, newly promoted Executive Vice President, Global Communications, Disney-ABC Television Group, is any relation to my favorite rabbi down in Boca Raton? The Kevin B in question is now the main man for all the Mouse’s messages for everything they do…radio, TV stations, studios, corporate…the list is amazing. What a fab job Kevin has. He’s been with Disney since 97 when he joined as vice president, media relations, ABC Entertainment West Coast and has worked his way up ever since. Before Disney, he was at UPN and FOX Television Stations Productions as well as Radio City Music Hall Productions in NYC. He has his degree from Univrsity of Florida, which means he might be related, indeed.

CAROLE SMITH has joined ION Media Networks as VP of Research. Staying in steamy New York, she comes over from being VP of Research for VHI, CMT and Logo. She’s a Uconn grad who has also worked at both Univision and ABC. Congrats!

ELAIN (the official announcement had no ‘e’ at the end, in case you were wondering) WALDMAN has joined WEtv as Vice President/Trade Marketing. She comes over from NBCU. And, don’t go away yet, HEATHER UMEN is now VP of Brand Experince and Events for WEtv, which includes her wranging the WE Empowers Women iniative. They both report to KENETTA BAILEY, SVP of Marketing. Cool

