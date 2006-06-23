Bobbling Bob

The Bob Schieffer Bobble Head? How did I miss that? Just got caught up all the Washington regulatory underbrush, I guess.

Seems his favorite minor league baseball team, the Forth Worth Cats–Schieffer is a Texan–handed them out to the first 1,000 fans in celebration of Schieffers' induction into their Hall of Fame.

I'm not sure if I were a fielder that I would want to be recognized with a bobble–a sure hand, maybe–but as its best-known fan, Schieffer's tribute is kind of a neat idea.

Only think wrong with the doll is that, in contrast to the bobbing noggin, Schieffer is one of the levelest news heads around. And a quality person in the bargain.

A better steward the CBS Evening News could not have found.

Congrats.

BY JOHN EGGERTON