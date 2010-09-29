Bob Arum And Readers Fight Back

It’s good to know big-time boxing promoter Bob Arum reads B&C. That much became evident when he was quoted on multiple web sites like this one responding to my interview this week with boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

“There’s one word to describe Oscar, and his commentary, and that’s pathetic,” Arum said. “I mean, this guy is really so dumb. Anybody that pays any attention to what he says has to be stupid. That’s all that I have to say about it. I mean, I’m not going to give a rebuttal to it. It’s preposterous. What do you do, get angry at it? He’s just simply pathetic. That’s my critique on this, that it’s pathetic.”

To see what Arum is talking about, read the interview here and scroll down to weigh in yourself on our Talkback section…as you can see the fight fans, as usual, are choosing sides.