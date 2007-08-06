Bo Knows Non-Competes
The Northwest Arkansas Morning News reports that KNWA/KFTA is suing former sportscaster Bo Mattingly for allegedly breaking his non-compete clause. Mattingly resigned as sports director for the duopoly last week, and now hosts a program on radio station KFAY. Nexstar, owner of KNWA/KFTA, believes he’s in competition with his old employer, while Mattingly attests they’re completely different media.
Either way, Bo Mattingly is a heckuva sports-guy name.
