'Bluenoses' Unite

Chalk it up to a Senate staff lawyer "having fun" with the bill name in his own file, as one tired Rockefeller staffer put it, but the "BLUENOSE.2" file name on the draft of a bill restoring "fleeting expletive" enforcement powers to the FCC had some wags shaking their heads.

"Bluenose" is, of course, the sort of pejorative description of puritanical speech police that opponents of legislation to crack down on speech would use, not those promoting the restrictions on profanity.

The bill’s typography seemed more consistend with its language-expurgating message in the listing of its bill number, or more to the point its lack of one. Senate bills get an "S" designation followed by the number or, when as in this case it has yet to be assigned a number, a dash.

So, the draft of the bill giving the FCC the power to find fleeting uses of S— indecent was identified as "S—."

Actually, the real name is the ‘Protecting Children from Indecent Programming Act’’ (PCIPA) which misses out on some potential acronyms, which legislators often like to use to give their bill names more pep, like the USA PATRIOT (Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism) Act.

How about the "Help Excise All Really Nasty and Obscene Epithets from Video Immediately and Legislatively" act

By John Eggerton

