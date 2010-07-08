Blogs, Twitter Abuzz with Emmy Reax
The Twitterverse was abuzz this morning with the announcement of Emmy nominations. Reactions from around the blogosphere were mostly positive for the strong showing by first-time nominees and the inevitable groaning over those omitted like FX’s Sons of Anarchy and most of the cast of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.
A round up of feedback on the noms from around the Web is below:
David Bianculli, TV Worth Watching
Robert Seidman, TV by the Numbers
And on Twitter…
@poniewozik Called it! Had nothing to do w it, but called it! RT @writerchica: @chriscolfer of #Glee gets a nom. AWESOME. #Emmy
@sepinwall Lots of annoying Emmy nominations already, but Coach and Mrs. Coach from FNL both got nods. Nice.
@ConanOBrien Congrats to my staff on 4 Emmy nominations. This bodes well for the future of The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.
@sutterink WE DON’T LIKE YOUR KIND. http://sutterink.blogspot.com/2010/07/we-dont-like-your-kind.html
@HitFixDaniel [Yes. The previous tweet was sarcastic. Matthew Morrison *may* be the morning’s least deserving Emmy nominee.]
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.