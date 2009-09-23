Blogband Gets All 'Official'

Be careful what you blog, it could wind up in the FCC’s national broadband plan.

The FCC said Tuesday that comments on its new broadband blog, http://blog.broadband.gov, will be made part of the official National Broadband Plan docket.

In a public notice, the commission said it needed to reconcile its use of new Internet interfaces like the blog wiht the “more traditional” requirement of creating an administrative record that could, among other things, provide a basis for judicial review.

In addition to “deeming the blog a part of the official record, the commission waived an ex parte rule that would otherwise have required blog postings to also be separately submitted to the FCC secretary since it is a “permit-but-disclose” proceeding.