President Bill Clinton and his wife, Senatory Hillary Clinton, owned stock in News Corp., and the parents of NBC, ABC, as well as cable operator Comcast, according to Bloomberg from documents released to the Senate.

The pair dissolved a blind trust this month—good name for a political thriller, Blind Trust–to avoid conflicts with presidential candidate Hillary, though the trust has been in existence since 1993, said Bloomberg, so it was apparently OK when Bill Clinton was running for a second term.

The Clintons were unaware of what the trust was investing in, which I guess goes without saying if it is a blind trust.

Media consolidation paid off for the First Couple, with the fund was valued at north of $11 million and south of $25, with between $250,000 and $500,000 invested in NBC parent GE and ABC parent Disney, and between $100,000 and $250,00 in News Corp.–Fox News Channel, Fox Broadcasting, etc., etc.–and Comcast.

They also owned between $15,000 and $50,000 of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which is probably about 10 shares.

By John Eggerton