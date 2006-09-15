Blame Games

A&E' Dog ,the Bounty Hunter, was arrested for illegal detention I read, something of an occupational hazard for bounty hunters, I would suppose, sort of like torture in foreign prisons must be for mercenaries.

Anyway, on the heels of the death of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin of Discovery and the criticism of CNN's Nancy Grace for her tough interview with a missing child's mother, who later killed herself, the "blame the cable media" game has begun.

Discovery did not turn Irwin into a daredevil, though it gave him a bigger platform from which to jump. Even so, his death was a freak accident. As far as I know, A&E did not create Dog, either.

Grace may be more problematic. She is skating on thin ice in grilling a potential witness as though she is a law enforcement officer rather than a TV star, but suicide as a forseeable consequence seems a stretch.

While I am on the subject of Crocodile Hunter. Did anyone catch Norm McDonald on Comedy Central joking about Irwin's death. I laughed in spite of myself, as did an uncomfortable Jon Stewart.

It was "tasteless but funny night" over on CC–though isn't that every night–what with the Mind of Mencia religious rumble with gods (Gods) battling it out in a free-for-all featuring Shiva, Buddha, Mohammed (not depicted), Jesus, Moses, and L. Ron Hubbard.

OK, maybe you had to be there.

By John Eggerton