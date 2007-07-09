Birmingham Rocks

I like the new MyMusicBirmingham feature on the WBRC Birmingham (AL) site. The Fox-owned station employs the MySpace model to the web page, allowing users to share the latest buzz on the Birmingham music scene. The feature offers searchable listings of musical acts for the month, along with forums for discussion, video of local bands, blogs and bands’ MySpace pages.

"It’s a hyper-focused look at music in the market," says general manager Dennis Leonard. "MySpace does music well, but can’t boil things down geographically. So we’re the midpoint."

Birmingham has a rich musical history and a strong connection to American Idol–Taylor Hicks and Ruben Studdard are both from the market.

Whether or not they’re music-mad markets, we suspect the MyMusic model to be tried out at other Fox O&Os.