Billy Idol to Rock 'ET/People' After-Emmy Party

Classic ’80s acts like Duran Duran, Prince and The Bangles have all headlined Entertainment Tonight’s annual post-Emmy Awards party with People Magazine. And the trend will continue this year with rock icon Billy Idol as the featured musical act.

Held at the Frank Gehry-designed Disney Hall for the second consecutive year, the event will be the latest stop for Idol, who’s promoting a new greatest-hits collection called Idolize Yourself. Two days before the Emmy party, he will shut down L.A.’s famed Sunset Strip to promote the CD, including performing a show at the House of Blues.

Nearly 25 years after he ruled MTV with hits like “Rebel Yell” and “Dancing With Myself,” Idol, 52, can still pull off that Elvis lip curl and spiky blond hair.

And if that hair gets a bit limp at the ET/People party, those swag bags famously stuffed with every beauty product known to woman just may come in handy.