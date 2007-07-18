Bill Engvall Show: TBS
By B&C Review
"The show isn’t particularly funny."(Hollywood Reporter)"This feels like the kind of show ABC used to churn out in its sleep." (TV Guide)"There’s a sort of comfort that comes from knowing you won’t run into anything disruptively unconventional in a sitcom, and that would make Engvall as pleasantly lumpy as a dying couch."(Washington Post)"You know a show needs work when its show-stopper is the mime."(New York Daily News)"The wacky situations and jokes on The Bill Engvall Show seem almost willfully dated."(Boston Globe)
Compiled by Bryon Rudd
