Bill Clinton To Get Grilled By College Journos On New mtvU Series

Former President Bill Clinton is set to participate in the first mtvU Editorial Board, a new series that will take some of the top college reporters from across the country and have them grill key policy makers and influencers.

Structured after editorial board meetings found at major newspapers, participants will be grilled by hand picked writers and editors from mtvU’s College Media Network, which includes more than 550 colleges and universities. College journalists from across the country will be able to submit questions asked of the participating power brokers during each forum. Four reporters from different schools will be selected by mtvU to question the well-known guests.

For the premiere episode, students from the USC Daily Trojan, Howard Hilltop, Smith Sophian and Tulane Hullabaloo will be asking questions of the former president.

“mtvU Editorial Boards will empower college students to advance the rich tradition of the editorial board meeting, fostering an intimate, candid discussion between tomorrow’s leaders and those making history today,” said Stephen Friedman, GM, mtvU in announcing the series. “The series is part of our commitment to shining a national spotlight on top student talent – always serving up new, career-launching opportunities – and we’re honored to have President Clinton’s participation for the first of these groundbreaking forums.”

The forum will be taped Sunday, March 16 at Tulane University in New Orleans, coinciding with the kick-off event for the Clinton Global Initiative University.

mtvU will make highlights available late Sunday, with the full episode, mtvU Editorial Board: President Bill Clinton premiering on mtvU and mtvU.com March 26 at noon.

The new show is a bold step by mtvU, which has been trying to expand its original programming and distribution. By launching with a big name such as former President Clinton, the mtvU editorial Boards will almost certainly get off to a roaring start.

While no potential questions were previewed, the goal of the series is to tackle issues of importance to college students, but I wouldn’t expect too many “boxers or briefs” questions here. The hope is that in selecting top college journos the forums will be serious, substantive talks, and not gossip. At least I hope so.