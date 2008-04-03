Big Apple News plus PA and LA

It’s a Big Apple job for JUDY KENNY, just named executive vice president, sales of MyNetworkTV. Yep, she’s already in her office, hard at work, so when her boss, GREG MEIDEL, checks on her, he’ll see dollar signs coming in the door. She’s said hasta la vista to her job as EVP of Sales at Univision, having worked her way up from being a Sr. AE of Primetime for ABC plus working at my al mater BBDO. Great to hear, Judy.

Also from the Apple comes news about KATHERINE BROWN. She’s been named COO of WNYC Radio, reporting to LAURA WALKER, the President and CEO of the public radio outlet in market 1. Lots of stuff happening with them: an upcoming move to a facility. They created the position for Katherine, they liked her so much after she spent a few months consulting. If her name is familiar to you New Yorkers, you are probably jazz fans: she was the one who wrangled Jazz at Lincoln Center. She’s also been in management or fundraising for the New York City Ballet, The New York Public Library, and the National Endowment for the Arts. How grand!

Not that far from NYC is Wilkes Barre/Scranton PA, a market you might know as home to NBC’s THE OFFICE Show. In the real world, the Nexstar stations there, WBRE and WYOU, which are NBC and CBS respectively, now call CHERYL OLIVE Director of Sales. She’s worked at Shreveport’s LA’s KTAL and in Monroe, where she got her degree from University of Louisiana Monroe. Good job, Ms. Cheryl.

I want it now! No, I mean Video On Demand. The Turner Network Sales division has a new Director of VOD. Say hi to BUD GRANT, who’s done VOD for The Weather Channel. He’s a good Southern guy, with a degree from Georgia State U. Yep, he’s also involved in CTAM. Super!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.