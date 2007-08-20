Belo's School Ties

A few days after Hearst-Argyle launched their high school sports/social networking platform High School Playbook, Cory at Lost Remote has news of Belo’s HSGameTime.com (Cory works for Belo station KING Seattle), along with a prototype from Belo’s Dallas station.

Belo isn’t saying much about it, only that it wants to have content in place for its stations before officially announcing the project. Belo has 20 stations across the country.

Fox, meanwhile, is tinkering with a very hush-hush school sports/networking site too, presumably to launch before the schoolboys of America start knocking helmets in the coming weeks.

Amidst all these launches, I still can’t seem to come up with a headline that plays off High School Musical. Perhaps you can help.