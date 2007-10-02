Belo Trivia Question of the Day

Quick, what does the "A. H." in the newly minted A. H. Belo Corporation stand for?

Indeed, it’s Alfred Horatio Belo, the man who bought the Galveston Daily News way back in the middle of the 19th century. Belo later hatched the Dallas Morning News with a young guy named George Bannerman Dealey. Dealey went on to become president of the young newspaper company, and renamed the venture after A. H. Belo, his mentor.

But of course, you knew that.