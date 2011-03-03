Belo Station Grabs Show Produced by WUSA

Here’s an interesting move–the energy program Platts Energy Week, which is co-produced (and airs on) Gannett’s WUSA Washington, has been picked up by KHOU Houston, a Belo station.

WUSA’s partner on the show is Platts, which is a division of McGraw-Hill focused on energy information. The show has “an interview format featuring guests from the Obama Administration, U.S. Congress, U.S. regulatory agencies, the energy industry, think tanks and the investment community.”

WUSA airs the 30-minute program as part of its Sunday morning “Power Block.”

The show is a logical fit in energy-rich Houston, though KHOU seems to have banished it to channel Siberia: channel 11.1 on Sundays at 6:30 a.m. (channel 611 on Comcast), and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. on 11.2 (channel 310).

The creators hope to further syndicate the show.

“We’re thrilled that Houston, one of the world’s most important energy cities, is the first syndication market for the Platts Energy Week Network and look forward to expanding the network into additional broadcast markets where energy information is particularly relevant,” said Allan Horlick, president and general manager of WUSA. “There is no better place than Platts Energy Week for those in energy to tell their story and debate the issues.”