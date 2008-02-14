Belo Reports LIN Bonuses

Curious how your friends over at LIN TV did on their bonuses, but don’t feel like poring over those boring old SEC documents? You can find the info on the "ProJo Biz Blog"–a weblog published by Belo’s Providence Journal paper. (LIN is based in Providence, RI as well.)

Not including big boss Vincent Sadusky, four LINners made a combined $1.9 million last year. Gregory M. Schmidt pulled down a $400,000 base and $207,813 bonus, reported the blog, Scott Blumenthal got $375,000 plus a $125,500 bonus, and Denise Parent and Bart W. Catalane also made out OK.

All four stand to get a 3% raise this year.

As for Sadusky, his earnings are still being calculated and should be available later in the quarter. We’ve no doubt the Projo Biz Blog will be there to report it.