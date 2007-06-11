B&C Week:Tuesday, June 12
Breakfast plans? Have your morning croissant and coffee with CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves as he chats with media scribe Ken Auletta at the W New York as part of the Newhouse School series. And it’s Promax/BDA, the annual TV marketing confab, at the Hilton in New York. Filmmaker John Waters presents “This Filthy World.” Afterwards, B&C and sister mag Multichannel News hold the Brand Builder Awards, celebrating 10 stellar TV execs, in the East Penthouse. Elsewhere in New York, Susie Essman, last seen tossing around f-bombs on Curb Your Enthusiasm, sits with David Steinberg for “Funny People” at the 92nd Street Y.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.