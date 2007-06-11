B&C Week:Tuesday, June 12

Breakfast plans? Have your morning croissant and coffee with CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves as he chats with media scribe Ken Auletta at the W New York as part of the Newhouse School series. And it’s Promax/BDA, the annual TV marketing confab, at the Hilton in New York. Filmmaker John Waters presents “This Filthy World.” Afterwards, B&C and sister mag Multichannel News hold the Brand Builder Awards, celebrating 10 stellar TV execs, in the East Penthouse. Elsewhere in New York, Susie Essman, last seen tossing around f-bombs on Curb Your Enthusiasm, sits with David Steinberg for “Funny People” at the 92nd Street Y.