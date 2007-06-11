B&C Week:Thursday, June 14

Personal achievements abound. Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is honored at Beacon in New York for the publication of her book From the Heart: Seven Rules To Live By. Then it’s over to the W for the Mirror Awards, toasting the best in media reporting. Meredith Vieira hosts, Variety Editor-in-Chief Peter Bart gets a Lifetime Achievement Award, and B&C is up for a little somethin’-somethin’, too. Then it’s the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys at the Hollywood & Highlands Ballroom, with broadband winners crowned. Let’s see if Comedy Central testicles Baxter & McGuire get their moment in the sun. Speaking of balls-out fun, the cast of Entourage assembles for the New York season premiere at the Ziegfeld.