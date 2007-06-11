B&C Week:Monday, June 11

What happens when Andy Richter hits the golf course? It sounds like the latest NBC pilot, but it’s actually the Celebrity Golf Classic, held by the Museum of Television & Radio … uh, the Paley Center for Media … at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Also scheduled to wield clubs are Peter Gallagher and Kevin Nealon. And while you may never see Elton John on the course, here’s an equally odd setting for Captain Fantastic: Washington. Sir Elton receives the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s Service to America award for raising millions for AIDS research. It’s at the National Building Museum. Up in Gotham, Mayor Michael Bloomberg throws the Made in NY Awards in Grand Central Terminal. If Law & Order doesn’t win something, we’ll buy the whole party $17 martinis at Campbell Apartment.