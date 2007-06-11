B&C Week:Friday, June 15

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists holds its annual wingding at the San Jose Convention Center in California. The theme is “Increasing the Influence of Latinos in U.S. Newsrooms.” At 9, CBS airs the Daytime Emmy Awards live from the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles. All eyes are on Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design/Styling, as Ellen faces off with The View and Sesame Street. Our money’s on Elmo.