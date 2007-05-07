B&C Week: Wednesday, May 9

Videogames have come a long way since the cheesy tank game that came free with Atari 2600 (uh, tanks for nothin', guys). In fact, gaming gets its own session at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles. Scribes from Star Trek, Family Guy and 24 discuss the role of the writer in creating hit games. Gaming holds a lofty place at the Cable Show as well, with the Cable Game Arena in full swing. There are no fewer than three keynotes by CEOs of game companies, including Don Daglow of Stormfront Studios and Robert Garriott of NCsoft North America, before KC and the Sunshine Band take the House of Blues stage. Back in Gotham, New York Women in Film & Television hosts Direct to the Audience: Documentary Self-Distribution at Smith Barney headquarters.