B&C Week: Wednesday, May 30

Friedman Billings Ramsey holds its Growth Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan. Presenters include reps from video delivery firm Harmonic and pollsters extraordinaire Harris Interactive. Elsewhere in Midtown, the Museum of Television & Radio hosts “Beirut Rising: Premiere of a Work in Progress.” Lebanese filmmaker Soula Saad details “the nonviolent uprising among young people in Beirut” following the assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. On the small screen, Sci Fi Channel offers a Ghost Hunters marathon. Hosts Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson pick their favorite episodes and kick off the Hunt for the Hunter search for a new spook snoop.