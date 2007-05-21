B&C Week: Wednesday, May 23

Speaking of sexy, New York Women in Film and TV holds the class Makeup for Hi-Def Television. Go ahead and snicker, but, for some members of the media, a top-notch makeup job can spell the difference between looking good and, well, use your imagination. Eve Pearl, the Emmy-winning makeup artist and nine-year veteran of miracle makeup work on The View, offers HD-friendly techniques at the Samsung Experience at the Time Warner Center. Out in Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about makeup, CNN chief national correspondent Jon King headlines the BCFM/BCCA “Learn More…Win Big” Conference. And before we call it a day, the Argyle Executive Forum presents its 2007 Market Trends in Media at a top-secret location in New York. Offerers of perspective include Turner Broadcasting CEO Phil Kent.